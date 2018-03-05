REGISTRATION for Goring Free Church’s annual summer holiday club will take place at the church hall from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday.

The club, with a theme of “showstoppers”, will run from July 30 to August 3 from 10am to 12.30pm daily.

It will feature Bible stories through activities, videos, stories, songs and drama.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Ruth Cordle on (01491) 874339.