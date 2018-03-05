Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
REGISTRATION for Goring Free Church’s annual summer holiday club will take place at the church hall from 4pm to 6pm on Sunday.
The club, with a theme of “showstoppers”, will run from July 30 to August 3 from 10am to 12.30pm daily.
It will feature Bible stories through activities, videos, stories, songs and drama.
Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Ruth Cordle on (01491) 874339.
