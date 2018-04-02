Monday, 02 April 2018

Donkeys in procession

TWO donkeys joined a procession fron Mapledurham to Lower Caversham to mark Palm Sunday.

Buffy and Solomon were joined by the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, the Bishop of Reading, and more than 150 worshippers as they recreated Jesus’ journey into Jerusalem.

They set off from St Margaret’s Church in Mapledurham and walked through the Mapledurham Estate to St Peter’s Church in Caversham before taking a lunch break.

After lunch they continued through Caversham Court Gardens and Christchurch Meadow to St John the Baptist Church in Gosbrook Road, Lower Caversham.

The walk included performances and worship at each church while palm crosses explaining the walk were handed out en route.

