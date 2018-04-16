Remembering

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Monday, 16 April 2018
A SERVICE of remembrance for the bereaved will be held at St Mary the Virgin, St Mary’s Butt’s, Reading, on Sunday at 5pm.
Organised by funeral directors A B Walker, it will be led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, and there will be readings by Janice Walker and Mel Bloor.
Those attending the service will be invited to light a candle in memory of their loved ones and to stay afterwards for refreshments.
16 April 2018
More News:
Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from ... [more]
Developer ignoring wishes of villlagers, planning inquiry told
A DEVELOPER is ignoring the wishes of residents ... [more]
Couple win garden prize again but at new house
A COUPLE from Sonning Common have won the village ... [more]
Teenage girl takes charge of annual charity concert
A TEENAGER from Wargrave is helping to organise a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say