Remembering

A SERVICE of remembrance for the bereaved will be held at St Mary the Virgin, St Mary’s Butt’s, Reading, on Sunday at 5pm.

Organised by funeral directors A B Walker, it will be led by the Bishop of Reading, the Rt Rev Andrew Proud, and there will be readings by Janice Walker and Mel Bloor.

Those attending the service will be invited to light a candle in memory of their loved ones and to stay afterwards for refreshments.