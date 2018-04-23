Cleaners plea

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed
Monday, 23 April 2018
VOLUNTEERS are needed to tidy up St Mary’s churchyard in Whitchurch tomorrow (Saturday). Meet at 10am with suitable tools. Hot drinks and cake will follow.
23 April 2018
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched
