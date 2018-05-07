Prayer day

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
Monday, 07 May 2018
ST Thomas’s Church in Goring is to hold a day of prayer on May 19 from 8am to 4pm.
There will be several “prayer stations”, each with a different theme, and various activities for adults and children.
Participants can write prayers, draw pictures, listen to music or just sit quietly and reflect.
The day is part of a worldwide initiative called Thy Kingdom Come which was launched by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
