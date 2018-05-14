St Mary’s annexe going up

- next stage of construction work on a £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave has begun.

The foundations were laid earlier this year and now the outer shell and walls are being built before the copper roof goes on,

The new building will then be available for “rudimentary” functions such as a Sunday school and for full use by the community by Christmas.

It will take another three or four months to complete the interior, depending on funding being available.

Peter Mayes, a member of the parochial church council, said: “The project has been stop-start over the past few weeks due in part to the weather and minor technical issues.

“The walls will progressively take shape. Once the steel skeleton is in place work can also start on the roof framework, the gable ends and the windows.

“There will be some overlap between these elements between now and the end of May with installation of the copper roof to follow and taking a further month.

“The shell of the building will then be waterproof and secure, ready for the fitting out phase once funds are available.”

The annexe will be called the St Mary’s Church Centre and will contain two meeting rooms, a café and toilets as well giving access to the church via the north porch.

It will provide a meeting place for community groups such as Mill Green Women’s Institute, which currently uses the nearby Hannen Room, and increase capacity for church functions.

The annexe is the latest stage of the 21st Century Project to modernise the church. More than £250,000 has been raised so far, leaving another £150,000 to be found for the interior work.