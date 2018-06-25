Ordination

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
THE curate for Sonning Common, Kidmore End and Peppard will be ordained as a priest on Sunday.
Rev Stewart Morgan, who has lived in the area since 1987, started his curacy after he was made a minister in the benefice last summer.
The ceremony will take place at Dorchester Abbey at 10.30am.
25 June 2018
More News:
Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say