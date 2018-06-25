Talks mark centenary of end of Great War

A SERIES of talks to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War will be held in Dunsden.

They are being organised by the Dunsden Owen Association, which has already run a series of events to commemorate the war poet.

Owen was lay assistant at All Saints’ Church in the village from 1911 to 1913. He died in action in Ors on November 4, 1918, a few days before the official end of the war.

All are welcome to the illustrated talks, which will be followed by questions and refreshments. The programme is as follows:

Tuesday, July 10: Professor Suzanna Rose on “From shellshock to post-traumatic stress disorder”. She will look at responses to traumatic events over the centuries, including First World War

shellshock, battle fatigue and the formulation of post-traumatic stress disorder in the Eighties.

Tuesday, September 11: Inderpal Dhanjal on “Indian Soldiers in the Great War”. Inderpal leads the Legacy of Valour Society, which is a national community-based initiative which tells the story of the Indian contribution to the war.

Tuesday, October 9: Robin

Sanderson and Richard Crompton on “Tunnelling for victory in the First World War”. The descendants of war tunnellers tell the remarkable story of their relatives’ contribution to the British war effort.

Tuesday, November 13: “The Society of Friends and pacifism in the First World War”. The speaker is to be confirmed.

Entry will be £4 on the door. More infomation will be available soon at www.owenindunsden.org