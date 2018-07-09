Church bones are reburied

BONES unearthed during excavation work at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave have been re-interred.

They were unearthed when foundations for a new £400,000 church annexe were being dug. They have now been reburied in an open area of the graveyard and more than 40 tombstones have also been relocated.

The church says the work was undertaken with due reverence.

Meanwhile, the new building is now watertight and the interior is ready for wall panels and windows to be installed. It will contain two meeting rooms, a café and toilets and will provide a meeting place for community groups.