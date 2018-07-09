Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Church bones are reburied

BONES unearthed during excavation work at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave have been re-interred.

They were unearthed when foundations for a new £400,000 church annexe were being dug. They have now been reburied in an open area of the graveyard and more than 40 tombstones have also been relocated.

The church says the work was undertaken with due reverence.

Meanwhile, the new building is now watertight and the interior is ready for wall panels and windows to be installed. It will contain two meeting rooms, a café and toilets and will provide a meeting place for community groups.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33