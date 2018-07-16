Monday, 16 July 2018

New deacon welcomed as curate

REV Sarah Nesbitt, who was ordained as a deacon by the Bishop of Oxford at Christ Church Cathedral, was formally welcomed as the new curate at the Benefice Eucharist to celebrate the patronal festival of St Peter and St Paul at Shiplake Church.

She is pictured (third from right) with, left to right, associate priest Rev Pam Gordon, her friend Helen Shephard, who preached the sermon, associate priests Rev Michael Forrer and Rev Michael Seymour-Jones and the rector Rev Robert Thewsey.

