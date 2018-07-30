Master retires

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
THE organist and choirmaster at St Mary’s church in Whitchurch and St John’s in Whitchurch Hill has retired after reaching the age of 80.
Colin Windsor was thanked and presented with gifts at a gathering at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street on July 1.
Mr Windsor, a scientist who is a fellow of the Royal Society, then gave a short talk about his career developing new sources of nuclear energy.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say