Monday, 30 July 2018

Master retires

THE organist and choirmaster at St Mary’s church in Whitchurch and St John’s in Whitchurch Hill has retired after reaching the age of 80.

Colin Windsor was thanked and presented with gifts at a gathering at the Old Stables in Whitchurch high street on July 1.

Mr Windsor, a scientist who is a fellow of the Royal Society, then gave a short talk about his career developing new sources of nuclear energy.

