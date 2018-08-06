Monday, 06 August 2018

New roof on annexe

THE roof of the new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave has been completed.

Wall panels and windows are now being installed on the building in Mill Green, while insulation will also be put in place before the walls are plastered.

The new building will then be available for “rudimentary” functions such as Sunday school and for full use by the community by Christmas.

