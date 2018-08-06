New roof on annexe

Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 06 August 2018
THE roof of the new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave has been completed.
Wall panels and windows are now being installed on the building in Mill Green, while insulation will also be put in place before the walls are plastered.
The new building will then be available for “rudimentary” functions such as Sunday school and for full use by the community by Christmas.
06 August 2018
More News:
Residents want more new homes for first-time buyers
THE revision of Sonning Common neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Ferrari fun day is washout with visitors down 70 per cent
ABOUT 500 people attended the second annual ... [more]
POLL: Have your say