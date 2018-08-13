New priest

Golfers to decide whether to sell course for housing
Monday, 13 August 2018
A MAN from Sonning Common has been made a priest.
Rev Stewart Morgan was one of 10 deacons from across the Archdeaconry of Dorchester to be ordained by the Rt Rev Colin Fletcher, Bishop of Dorchester.
He was ordained as a deacon in the benefice of Rotherfield Peppard and Kidmore End and Sonning a year ago and is now an associate priest.
