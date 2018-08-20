Monday, 20 August 2018

Ride ’n’ stride

THIS year’s Ride and Stride organised by churches in Oxfordshire will take place on Saturday, September 8.

Each year, parishioners complete a sponsored cycle, walk or horse ride around local churches to raise funds to help preserve the historic buildings.

All the proceeds go to the Oxfordshire Historic Churches Trust and half is returned to the participants’ churches.

For more information, visit www.ohct.org.uk/ride-stride

