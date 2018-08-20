Monday, 20 August 2018

Hot idea

SERVICES at Holy Trinity Church in Henley could be held outside following complaints during the heatwave.

Some members of the congregation said that it was too hot to sit in the church and, with no plans to install air conditioning, the vicar Rev Duncan Carter is seeking alternative ideas, such as open-air services.

Perhaps they should pray for cooler weather.

