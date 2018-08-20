Monday, 20 August 2018

TRINITY at Four, a new weekly church meeting for families in Henley, will begin on Sunday, September 9.

It has been started by Sam Brewster, who recently moved to the town with his wife and two young daughters. The meetings are at Holy Trinity Church at 4pm.

For more information, visit www.trinityatfour.org.uk

