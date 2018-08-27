Open church

Residents unhappy with plans to ‘squeeze’ in home
Monday, 27 August 2018
AN open weekend will be held at All Saints’ Church in Peppard on September 22 and 23.
The building will be decorated with floral and harvest displays as well as crafts and paintings. Coffee, cake and afternoon teas will be served.
A harvest thanksgiving bring and share lunch will take place on the Sunday at 10.30am.
