Cleaners plea

Council needs more land to meet housing need, says developer
HUNDREDS of extra homes need to be built in South ... [more]
Monday, 03 September 2018
TWO volunteers are needed to help clean St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Checkendon.
Ideally, they would visit twice in September but any help would be appreciated.
If you can help, call churchwarden Jane Sheppard on (01491) 873099.
