Pair honoured

TWO people from Peppard are to be recognised for their exceptional service to the church and community.

Morris Clegg, of Butler’s Yard, and Adrienne Heriot, of Church Lane, who are members of the congregation at All Saints’ Church, will join the Fellowship of St Birinus.

This will take place during the Festival of St Birinus service at Dorchester Abbey next Sunday.

The fellowship was formed in 2009 by the Bishop of Dorchester as a way to honour people who have given exceptional service.

Members receive a lapel pin badge showing the symbol of St Birinus, who was the first Bishop of Dorchester from 634 to 649.