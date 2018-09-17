Monday, 17 September 2018

Church friends

ALL Saints’ Church in Peppard is to launch a friends scheme.

It will ask worshippers to pay an annual fee of £10 to help pay for maintenance of the church, which dates back to 1233.

Friends will also be able to suggest projects that the money could be used for.

The scheme will be officially launched during the church’s open weekend next Saturday and Sunday, September 22 and 23.

