Monday, 17 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Weekly family service

A HENLEY church service aimed at young people and families is to become a weekly fixture.

Trinity at Four will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Church Street at 4pm on Sunday and then at the same time every week thereafter.

It will be led by Rev Sam Brewster and his wife Lucy, who staged a monthly trial of the scheme between January and June this year.

They decided to hold it more often as it had proved popular, with about 50 adults and 30 children attending each time. The couple were part of the ministry team at St Mary’s Church in Maidenhead but have now relocated to Henley with their two young children. They are supported by 30 volunteers.

The service begins with 20 minutes of group worship before children take part in group activities while adults take part in half an hour of relaxed teaching with a question-and-answer session before everyone comes back together for refreshments.

For more information, visit www.trinityatfour.
org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33