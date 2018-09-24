Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
AN arts and crafts event for children will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave, on Sunday, October 14.
The “messy church” event, run by curate Hugh Barne, will be repeated on November 11 and December 9.
It includes singing and tea for the children and their parents.
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say