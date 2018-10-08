Henley Churches Together

I WONDER what you think about if someone talks about “the church” in Henley.

Does the image of St Mary’s by the bridge come immediately to mind or does it perhaps mean the church that you attend? Maybe it means nothing at all to you.

To me, the church in Henley means all the churches, and particularly Churches Together in Henley, and that gives a clue that the churches are, together, the church in Henley.

This year we have seen a number of changes, growth even. Trinity at Four was launched as a weekly afternoon service for families at Holy Trinity Church on September 9, having been meeting monthly at Christ Church during the earlier part of the year.

Trinity at Four is led by the Rev Sam Brewster and his wife Lucy. Sam comes to Henley following his time as a curate at St Mary’s Church in Maidenhead.

The Rev Jeremy Tayler was installed as rector of Henley with Remenham at a special service at St Mary’s.

Regular readers of the Henley Standard will no doubt have seen the article about Jeremy and his family earlier in the month.

Henley Baptist Church now has new assistant pastors, Jeremy and Jo Bray, and the Benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden has welcomed the Rev Sarah Nesbitt as curate-in-training.

Members of the six churches and the Quakers meet as a forum four times a year and the latest meeting was held on September 11 at Holy Trinity Church. Our speaker was the Rev Sarah Nesbitt, who grew up in Sussex and has lived in Crowmarsh Gifford for several years.

She was ordained deacon two months ago and her task is to go out meeting people who are in need or require support of some kind and helping church people to be disciples.

She is a self-supporting minister and is in the benefice two days a week.

After 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, she now runs her own business and is commissioned by pharmaceutical companies as a consultant on various topics.

Married with two grown-up sons, she loves to dance and has been part of the team of street pastors in Wallingford for the past seven years. Sarah described her life as a Christian and how she felt called to ordination. Answering questions, she described in some detail what is involved in being a street pastor.

In fact, Sarah was part of the team of street pastors from Reading and Wallingford who came to help during Henley Royal Regatta this year.

The next meeting of the Churches Together in Henley forum will be on Tuesday, November 6 at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place.