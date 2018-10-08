Friends scheme to help church last a few more centuries

A FRIENDS scheme has been launched by All Saints’ Church in Peppard.

An open weekend was held at the 12th century building in Church Lane where members of the community were encouraged to sign up for the scheme, which costs £10 a year per person or £15 for a couple.

Churchwarden Adrienne Heriot said the money would be used for maintenance or put towards items such as a PA system or new cushions for the pews.

She said that Friends could be people who did not worship at the church but wanted to use it for occasions such as christenings, weddings and funerals.

Mrs Heriot said: “There is the worshipping community who use the building but there are also those who just love the building as a beautiful, peaceful and ancient place. They would not want to see it disappear and not be there if they need it.

“This money will help us to keep it in a good state of repair. Take-up has been a bit slow. Some people filled out forms on the day and there has been a steady trickle coming through since then.”

At the open weekend coffee, cake and afternoon teas were served and there were musical performances with clarinet, saxophone, organ and piano as well as singing and handbell ringing.

Artworks by members of the church community were on display in the church and church hall.

Meanwhile, about 200 people attended an open weekend and feast after the harvest festival service at the church on Sunday, September 23.

Mrs Heriot, who lives in Church Lane, said: “I was very pleased with it. We had lots of compliments from people on how good they thought the church looked.

“There was a nice atmosphere and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

For more information about the friends scheme, send an email to info@allsaintspeppard.co.uk