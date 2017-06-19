Shining a light on dark past

A NEW season of films at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema aims to mark the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality.

Subtitled “a charged past”, the Criminal Acts season starts on Sunday with a 5pm showing of My Beautiful Laundrette — the classic 1985 tale of a right-wing extremist who falls for a Pakistani man.

The next film in the series is Love is the Devil, John Maybury’s daring 1998 biopic of the artist Francis Bacon. This is showing at 8.45pm on Tuesday, June 27.

Criminal Acts runs until August and features seven films in total. For full details, visit www.picturehouses.com