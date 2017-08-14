Open-air showings of family favourites

TWO open-air cinema nights will be held by the River Thames in Hambleden on August 24 and 25.

They will be staged in the grounds of the Culden Faw estate and organised by new start-up company, Firefly Events.

Top Gun, the American romantic military action drama film, will be screened on Thursday, August 24.

Released in 1986 and directed by Tony Scott, it stars Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards and Tom Skeritt.

Cruise plays Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise and he and his radar intercept officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw are given the chance to train at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School in San Diego.

The film is rated as a 12A so those children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Families are welcome.

On Friday, August 25, the film is Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, based on the first book in the series by author JK Rowling.

It follows the first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, as he discovers that he is a famous wizard and begins his education. He is joined by Ron Weasley, played by Rupert Grint, and Hermione Granger, played by Emma Watson.

The film, released in 2001, is given a PG rating and so the screening is open to all.

Both films start at 8.30pm but the gates open at 6.30pm for all movie-goers to enjoy music and food and drink.

The Barn at Turville Heath will be supplying food, including goulash, burgers and fries. There will be a bar serving a selection of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets, ice-cream and popcorn. Lager, prosecco and blankets can be pre-ordered to avoid queues.

Tickets are £14 per adult and £7 for children with discounts available for groups of 10 or more. There is also an option to buy a VIP ticket, which includes a luxury beanbag in prime position and a drink on arrival.

Firefly Events has been set up by Alice Collins, Andrea O’Hagan and Janis Prescott and specialises in pop-up cinema — indoor, outdoor and drive-in.

Meanwhile, The Great House in Sonning is hosting its own outdoor screening on September 14 with a showing of Mamma Mia!

Based on the songs of Swedish pop group Abba, the cast features Meryl Streep as single mother Donna Sheridan, and Pierce Brosnan as Sam Carmichael.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk

l The Henley Picturehouse is screening the 1961 film Victim for its latest Discover Tuesday offering on August 15 as part of a season to mark the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in England and Wales. The film, rated PG, stars Dirk Bogarde as a gay lawyer fighting back against blackmailers.