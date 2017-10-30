Director needs votes

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
DIRECTOR and writer Jo Southwell has been longlisted for an independent film award.
Ruth, which is based on the biblical text of the same name, stars Nadia Lamin, a former student at Gillotts School and The Henley College. The story follows a young woman facing everyday issues in modern society. If they make the shortlist they will pitch at Pinewood Studios and the winner pitches in Hollywood.
You can help get the film on to the shortlist by voting for it at www.enterthepitch
.com/entry/ruth-jo-southwell
30 October 2017
