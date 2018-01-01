Monday, 01 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Film is an example of reusable plastic

Film is an example of reusable plastic

PLASTICS campaigner Julia Carey is inviting Henley Standard readers to attend a free screening of the documentary Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic?

The film, which has previously been shown at the town hall, follows “everyman” Jeb Berrier as he tries to make sense of our collective dependence on plastic bags.

Writing on the “Henley Plastic Reduction” Facebook page, Julia said: “Please let me know if you or anyone would be interested in seeing Bag It so that I can get an idea of numbers and organise the right venue to show it at.”

The film’s trailer can be viewed at www.youtube.com/
watch?v=MRjPkl_4lmM

To register your interest in seeing the film, email Julia on bagithenley@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33