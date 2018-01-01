Film is an example of reusable plastic

PLASTICS campaigner Julia Carey is inviting Henley Standard readers to attend a free screening of the documentary Bag It: Is Your Life Too Plastic?

The film, which has previously been shown at the town hall, follows “everyman” Jeb Berrier as he tries to make sense of our collective dependence on plastic bags.

Writing on the “Henley Plastic Reduction” Facebook page, Julia said: “Please let me know if you or anyone would be interested in seeing Bag It so that I can get an idea of numbers and organise the right venue to show it at.”

The film’s trailer can be viewed at www.youtube.com/

watch?v=MRjPkl_4lmM

To register your interest in seeing the film, email Julia on bagithenley@gmail.com