'Fan' is coming to cinemas

A NEW production of Lady Windermere’s Fan directed by the actress and comedian Kathy Burke is being broadcast live to cinemas from the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End next month.

It is the day of Lady Windermere’s birthday party, and all is perfectly in order. Until her friend Lord Darlington plants a seed of suspicion. Is her husband having an affair? And will the other woman really attend the party?

Henley’s Regal Picturehouse will be screening the broadcast at 7.15pm on Tuesday, March 20. Rated 12A, the play has a running time of 150 minutes. To book, visit www.picturehouses.com