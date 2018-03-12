Bring pet dogs to preview screening

THE Regal cinema in Henley is holding a dog-friendly preview of Wes Anderson’s animated film Isle of Dogs on March 25.

Customers are invited to bring their well-behaved dogs to a 11am screening where they will be provided with water bowls and blankets to sit on.

Well-behaved humans can also attend a fur-free regular showing at 4.30pm on the same day.

Fours years after his quadruple Oscar-winning Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson returns with this unique shaggy-dog tale.

Isle of Dogs is set in a dystopian Japan some 20 years in the future in which the country’s pooches have been exiled to a “trash island” after an outbreak of dog flu.

Spots, the pet of 12-year-old Atari Kobayashi, is caught up in the quarantine and so the youngster sets out on a quest to save him — aided by the island’s four-legged prisoners.

The cast of voices sees the return of Bill Murray, who has been in every one of the director’s features, stretching back to his debut, Bottle Rocket, in 1996.

Other stars include Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeff Goldblum and Harvey Keitel, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton and Scarlett Johansson.

For more information, visit www.picturehouses.com/

isleofdogs

Meanwhile, the Regal is screening a reimagining of Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Tuesday (March 13) at 3pm.

This new adaptation, which stars Mark Rowley, is directed by Kit Monkman and uses a “green screen”.

He uses background matte painting and computer modelling to create a multi-tiered globe in which the characters play out their various fates and the camerawork gives the audience a constant perspective of the action.

The story, language and themes of the original play has been maintained as we follow Macbeth, the brilliant young general, as he pulls off a glorious victory in battle before returning to an indolent court where honours are dispensed by whim. Spurred on by prophesying drifters and an ambitious wife, Macbeth then sets his sights on the throne.

The screening will be followed by 15 minutes of footage documenting The Making Of Macbeth: The Film.

• A NEW production of Lady Windermere’s Fan, directed by the actress and comedian Kathy Burke, is being broadcast live to the Regal Cinema at 7.15pm on March 20.

The story follows Lady Windermere, who discovers that her husband may be having an affair. She confronts him about it but he instead invites the other woman, Mrs Erlynne, to his wife’s birthday party.