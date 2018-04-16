Open-air cinema showings return

FOUR open-air cinema nights will be held in Hambleden next month, writes Phil Simms.

They will be screened in the grounds of the Culden Faw estate nightly from May 11 to 14.

It is the second year in a row that screenings have been organised by Marlow-based company Firefly Events.

Pretty Woman, the American romantic comedy, will be shown on May 11.

Released in 1990 and rated 15, it is directed by Garry Marshall and stars Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in this unlikely Cinderella-style tale.

Gere plays wealthy businessman Edward who hires Vivian, a prostitute, played by Roberts, who dreams of a better life.

They fall for each other and overcome significant hurdles as they look to close the gap between their two worlds.

On May 12, the film is American coming-of-age comedy-drama, The Breakfast Club, which was released in 1985 and is rated 15.

It is written, produced and directed by John Hughes and stars Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy.

The storyline follows five students with nothing in common, who spend a Saturday in detention together. By the time they are let go they realise they are all more than their stereotypes would have you believe.

On May 13, the supernatural horror film IT, based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Stephen King will be screened.

It is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Jaeden Lieberher and Bill Skarsgård as Bill Denbrough and Pennywise the Dancing Clown, respectively.

The film, which is rated 15, tells the story of seven children who are terrorised by the eponymous being, only to face their own personal demons in the process.

Finally, on May 14, the film is The Greatest Showman, an original musical that celebrates the birth of showbusiness, telling the story of a visionary who created a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

It is directed by Michael Gracey, stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams and has a PG rating.

Gates will open each night at 7pm with the film starting at about 9pm. A range of food and drink options will be available to buy, including pulled lamb and homemade sausages in rolls, sweets, ice-cream and popcorn and soft and alcoholic drinks.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £7 for children with premium tickets, which include a deckchair, priced at £22. VIP tickets re £30, which includes a deluxe beanbag and welcome drink. Earlybird offers are also available from www.fireflyevents.seetickets

.com/tour/firefly-pop-up-cinema