Drama is up for discussion

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
A FILM written and directed by Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader is the subject of the next monthly movie discussion at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.
Starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, First Reformed is a richly complex existential thriller that opened to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival.
The film follows a priest (Hawke) who undergoes a crisis of faith following a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife.
Rated 15 with a running time of 108 minutes, the film is showing at 6.15pm on Monday, July 16, at the cinema in Boroma Way.
For more information and to book tickets, visit www.picturehouses.com
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say