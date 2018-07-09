Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drama is up for discussion

Drama is up for discussion

A FILM written and directed by Taxi Driver screenwriter Paul Schrader is the subject of the next monthly movie discussion at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema.

Starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried, First Reformed is a richly complex existential thriller that opened to rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival.

The film follows a priest (Hawke) who undergoes a crisis of faith following a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife.

Rated 15 with a running time of 108 minutes, the film is showing at 6.15pm on Monday, July 16, at the cinema in Boroma Way.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.picturehouses.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33