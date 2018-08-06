Eight-week film series that celebrates women in cinema

WHEN it comes to telling stories on film, women have always had their sleeves rolled up.

The Regal Picturehouse in Henley is now staging an eight-week season titled Women’s Work to highlight the fruits of that labour.

The selection reveres new films from new names such as directors Chloé Zhao (The Rider), Jenny Lu (The Receptionist) and Deborah Haywood (Pin Cushion), and nods fondly to those who’ve paved the way such as legendary director Jane Campion (The Piano) and award-winning actors Glenn Close (The Wife) and Joanna Scanlan (Pin Cushion).

The season, which began on Monday with a 25th anniversary screening of The Piano, threads together a sorority of women and explores the countless dimensions women bring to the big screen.

Next Tuesday (August 7) sess the airing of The Receptionist (18), a 2016 drama film directed by London-based Taiwanese director Jenny Lu, starring Teresa Daley and Chen Shiang-chyi. It is inspired by a true story and follows the lives of Asian migrant women who had arrived in London in hopes of a better life but end up taking jobs in an illegal massage parlour to survive.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (15) will be shown on Wednesday, August 22.

It is directed by Desiree Akhavan and stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Jennifer Ehle and Sasha Lane.

The film takes place in 1993 when Cameron Post (Moretz) is caught in the backseat of a car making out with the prom queen and is outed as a lesbian.

She is sent to a remote treatment center called God’s Promise where she is subjected to gay conversion therapies and Cameron bonds with her fellow camp attendees and plays along with the therapies until she is released.

On Tuesday, August 28, Pin Cushion (15) will be shown. It is directed by Deborah Haywood and stars Loris Scarpa, Lily Newmark and Joanna Scanlan. The story explores the prickly dynamics of mother-daughter relationships and female friendships.

On Tuesday, September 4, Women over Fifty Film Festival Presents… comprises short films that celebrate the work of older women on both sides of the camera.

The Rider (18), directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Tim Jandreau, Brady Jandreau and Lilly Jandreau, drops in on Tuesday, September 11.

It follows a young cowboy who suffers a near fatal head injury and begins a search for a new identity in the heartland of America.

A preview screening of The Wife (15) will take place on Wednesday, September 26.

It stars Elizabeth McGovern, Christian Slater and Max Irons and is directed by Bjorn Runge.

A wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

For more information and film times, visit www.picturehouses.com/

cinema/Regal_Picturehouse