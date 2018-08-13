Join Woody, Sully, Nemo and friends at Sunday showings

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley is staging a series of Vintage Sunday showings to relive some of Pixar’s greatest animated films.

Starting next Sunday (August 19) the cinema off Boroma Way will show Toy Story (PG), which was released in 1995 and directed by John Lasseter.

It follows Woody (Tom Hanks), a cowboy doll, who belongs to six-year-old Andy but he sees his position as favourite under threat by a Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) action figure.

But when Andy’s family moves to a new house, Woody and Buzz must work together to reunite with their boy.

Monsters, Inc. (PG) will be shown on August 26. In this 2001 release, which was directed by Pete Docter, David Silverman and Lee Unkrich, monsters have to scare children in order to power their city.

But children are toxic and when a child makes it into their world, two monsters Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) realise things may not be as they seem.

Finding Nemo (U) is being shown on September 2. It was released in 2003 and is directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich.

Marlin (Albert Brooks), a clown fish, is overly cautious with his son, Nemo (Alexander Gould). But Nemo is determined to prove himself and when he swims too close to the surface, he is caught by a diver and Marlin sets out to find him.

A blue reef fish named Dory (Ellen DeGeneres), who has a really short memory, joins Marlin and encounter sharks, jellyfish, and other ocean dangers, while Nemo plots his escape from a dentist’s fish tank.

The Incredibles (U), released in 2004 and directed by Brad Bird, is showing on September 9.

Married superheroes Mr Incredible (Craig T Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to assume mundane lives as Bob and Helen Parr after all superheroes are banned by the government.

But Mr Incredible longs to return to a life of adventure and is summoned to an island to battle an out-of-control robot. However, he is soon in trouble and it’s up to his family to save him.

WALL-E (U), is showing on September 16, released in 2008, directed by Andrew Stanton and Lee Unkrich.

Short for Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth-class, WALL-E (Ben Burtt) is the last robot left on Earth. He spends his days tidying up the planet, one piece of rubbish at a time.

But during 700 years, WALL-E has developed a personality and he’s more than a little lonely. Then he spots EVE (Elissa Knight), a probe sent back to Earth on a scanning mission. A smitten WALL-E then follows EVE across the galaxy.

Up (U) completes the film season, was released in 2009 and is directed by Pete Docter and Bob Peterson.

Determined to save his home and keep the promise he made to his wife, widower Carl Fredricksen embarks on a journey to the mysterious Paradise Falls in an airship of his own invention. Along the way he meets his childhood hero and forms a bond with a boy who has an absent father.

Tickets for each showing is £5 for Picturehouse members and £8 for non-members. For more information and film times, visit www.picturehouses.com

/cinema/Regal_Picturehouse