Unique Christmas Nativity by candlelight

Friday, 20 October 2017
TWO Nativity services by candlelight will take place at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake on Saturday, December 16 (
There will be carols as well as the traditional Nativity scene.
There are 200 free tickets available for each service but these must be booked in advance by emailing nativityservice.sdh@gmail.com
