Friday, 20 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Unique Christmas Nativity by candlelight

TWO Nativity services by candlelight will take place at St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church in Shiplake on Saturday, December 16 (11am and 4pm).

There will be carols as well as the traditional Nativity scene.

There are 200 free tickets available for each service but these must be booked in advance by emailing nativityservice.sdh@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33