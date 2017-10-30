Young voices

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
Charvil choir Jewel Tones and several singing pupils took part in Maidenhead Music Festival, which was held at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts on October 11, 12 and 14.
Music teacher and director Suzanne Newman said: “We had
The following individuals gained first places: Vocal duet (12-16 years) — Aimee-Leigh Boonaert and Freya McDonald; Show song (12-13) — Johnny Coombes; Vocal duet (under 12) — first Rosie Burton and Eliza Levitt; Show song (10-11) — Winnie Coombes; Sacred solo (17+) — Judy Bowers; Senior citizens solo — Athene Ruff; Popular song (12-16 years) — Abby Geddes; Popular song (17+) — Armani Harris
30 October 2017
More News:
Garden centre boss in new planning row with council
THE owner of a garden centre near Wargrave ... [more]
Cubs and scouts chat to their counterparts around world
CUBS and scouts in Wargrave spoke to their ... [more]
Wargrave Local History society - the first photographer
MEMBERS were given a talk on photographer William ... [more]
POLL: Have your say