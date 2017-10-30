Young voices

Monday, 30 October 2017

Charvil choir Jewel Tones and several singing pupils took part in Maidenhead Music Festival, which was held at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts on October 11, 12 and 14.

Music teacher and director Suzanne Newman said: “We had a very successful few days, including winning the youth choir and open choir categories for which we were awarded trophies.”

The following individuals gained first places: Vocal duet (12-16 years) — Aimee-Leigh Boonaert and Freya McDonald; Show song (12-13) — Johnny Coombes; Vocal duet (under 12) — first Rosie Burton and Eliza Levitt; Show song (10-11) — Winnie Coombes; Sacred solo (17+) — Judy Bowers; Senior citizens solo — Athene Ruff; Popular song (12-16 years) — Abby Geddes; Popular song (17+) — Armani Harris

