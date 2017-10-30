Monday, 30 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley Young Farmers raise £2,000 for medical charity

Henley Young Farmers raise £2,000 for medical charity

ON October 3, members of Henley Young Farmers donated a cheque for £2,000 to Medical Detection Dogs.

This charity trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease. It is at the forefront of the research into the fight against cancer.

The money was raised at various events held throughout the year.

We will be naming a puppy “Henley” and the money will contribute towards the training and support of the puppy that one day will give someone hope for a happier and safer future.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33