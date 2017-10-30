Henley Young Farmers raise £2,000 for medical charity

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
ON October 3, members of Henley Young Farmers donated a cheque for £2,000 to Medical Detection Dogs.
This charity trains dogs to detect the odour of human disease. It is at the forefront of the research into the fight against cancer.
The money was raised at various events held throughout the year.
We will be naming a puppy “Henley” and the money will contribute towards the training and support of the puppy that one day will give someone hope for a happier and safer future.
30 October 2017
