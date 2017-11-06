New boat club

A PUBLIC meeting about the progress of Goring Gap Boat Club’s new headquarters is to be held at the village hall at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Work has begun on the £275,000 building on the southern bank of the Thames by Gatehampton railway bridge and the club is seeking volunteers to help with relocation from a leased site in Whitchurch.

West Berkshire Council granted planning permission in 2014 and the club received a number of grants, including £75,000 from Sport England.