WE are expecting a lively evening at the group’s next meeting, when scepticism itself is being given a dose of its own medicine.

The sceptical approach is generally a dismissal of spiritual claims until evidence or reason can support them. This often leads sceptics to reject spirituality completely.

But what happens when the sceptical approach itself is subjected to scrutiny?

After a short talk from each side, the main format of the evening will be discussion, both as a whole group and then around tables.

The meeting will take place at the Red Lion Hotel in Henley on Monday, November 20 from 7.45pm to 10pm.

Please come along and get involved. No background knowledge is required to contribute, to question, to listen or to give your views.

Do come in time to buy a drink and chat before the formal start at 8pm.

For more information, visit www.meetup.com/skeptics-and-believers-discussion-group-henley-on-thames