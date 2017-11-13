Boat club needs help with move

THE organisers of the Goring and Streatley Regatta are seeking volunteers to help them set up their new headquarters.

Next year the Goring Gap Boat Club will relocate to the purpose-built premises on the southern bank of the River Thames, immediately west of Gatehampton rail bridge.

Construction of the £275,000 clubhouse is under way and should be finished by February but more work is needed to meet the club’s aim to be up and running by November.

It is seeking people who can help with projects, including:

• Straightening out the waterfront and installing a slipway, landing stages and moorings as well as tidying up the grounds by clearing and trimming undergrowth and trees, removing excavated soil and laying out the car park.

• Fitting out the boathouse with boat and blade racks, a kitchen and toilets and an upstairs training area with rowing machines and a classroom.

• Planning the move from the club’s existing headquarters on the Hardwick estate at Whitchurch and providing temporary water and electricity until a mains supply is set up.

• Setting out procedures for how the new club will run, raising funds and sponsorship for the project and marketing the club as well as establishing maintenance and security routines.

The club wants to hear from anyone with experience in these areas or who can provide and operate equipment such as hand tools, mini-diggers, ladders, generators, mowers and first aid kits

People can also buy a “brick” to be displayed on a “funding wall” inside the clubhouse which will be inscribed with their name.

They are available at three levels: bronze (£100), silver (£250) and gold (£500).

The club was founded in 1991 by a group of villagers who revived the regatta the following summer.

The event began in 1887 but was scrapped at the outbreak of the First World War.

The club has never had a permanent home and its current base has no indoor storage apart from a small shed where it keeps its oars.

It reached a deal with the Yattendon Estate, which owns the new site, about five years ago and was granted planning permission in 2014.

The new headquarters will have a grass roof in order to preserve views of the North Wessex Downs, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Co-chairwoman Ros Crowder said: “It’s amazing that we’re finally on the verge of moving but we’re very excited and pleased to have a site that’s actually in the Goring Gap.

“It will be wonderful to be able to operate from the area where the club started.”

If you can help, email

chairman@goringgapbc.org.uk