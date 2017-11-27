Monday, 27 November 2017

ACTORS are being sought for the Goring Gap Players' spring production.

The group is to perform Shakespeare in Hollywood, a showbiz comedy.

Auditions take place in the village hall's Garden Room at 8pm on Thursday next week. For more information, call 07794 640790.

