An antiques valuation day in Sonning Common raised £255.80. Simon Jones, from Watlington autioneers Jones & Jacobs, valued a total of 66 items at the event at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

Owners made a donation in return for a valuation and the proceeds will go to the church and St John the Baptist Church in Kidmore End.

Organiser Sue Nickson said: “Simon last came to help us with fund-raising two-and-a-half years ago and this event was as popular as before. We are very grateful to him for giving us his time and expertise.”

There was also a sale table and refreshments were served.

Mr. Jones is pictured valuing an item for Jenny MacGregor