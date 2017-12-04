Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Panto tickets

TICKETS for Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society’s New Year pantomime go on sale today (Friday).

The group is to perform a comic take on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes at the village hall.

Shows will take place on January 27 (2.15pm and 7.30pm), January 28 (2.15pm), February 2 (7.30pm) and February 3 (2.15pm and 7.30pm).

For more information, call (01491) 680573.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33