Panto tickets

TICKETS for Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society’s New Year pantomime go on sale today (Friday).

The group is to perform a comic take on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes at the village hall.

Shows will take place on January 27 (2.15pm and 7.30pm), January 28 (2.15pm), February 2 (7.30pm) and February 3 (2.15pm and 7.30pm).

For more information, call (01491) 680573.