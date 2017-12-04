Panto tickets

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
TICKETS for Woodcote Amateur Dramatic Society’s New Year pantomime go on sale today (Friday).
The group is to perform a comic take on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Emperor’s New Clothes at the village hall.
Shows will take place on January 27 (2.15pm and 7.30pm), January 28 (2.15pm), February 2 (7.30pm) and February 3 (2.15pm and 7.30pm).
For more information, call (01491) 680573.
