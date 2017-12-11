Monday, 11 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Your house's history - Fawley

Your house's history - Fawley

OUR houses will long outlive us.

The first exhibition that I organised in 2010 was prompted by a conversation with my neighbour, Nick Sargent, who thought every house should possess a logbook of what was known during its lifetime, so I invited villagers to research and share their houses’ history up to the present day.

Seven years later, many gathered again in the village hall clutching deeds, maps, sale documents and photos as well as asking the older ones if they knew more about their own house.

A huge map of Fawley in 1790 hung on the wall.

It was very nice to see some relative newcomers who had come to participate and meet neighbours, as yet unknown to them.

To provide a picture of how a village evolves, the villagers were asked to supply an abridged version of “Your House’s History” on a page or two of A4 with some photographs that will go into the Fawley archive.

Fawley has the reputation of being one of the friendliest villages in this area but perhaps we ought to think about what makes it friendly — welcoming newcomers, involvement, participation in events, greeting folk in the lanes even from your car etc.

Many thanks to all who participated.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33