Your house's history - Fawley

OUR houses will long outlive us.

The first exhibition that I organised in 2010 was prompted by a conversation with my neighbour, Nick Sargent, who thought every house should possess a logbook of what was known during its lifetime, so I invited villagers to research and share their houses’ history up to the present day.

Seven years later, many gathered again in the village hall clutching deeds, maps, sale documents and photos as well as asking the older ones if they knew more about their own house.

A huge map of Fawley in 1790 hung on the wall.

It was very nice to see some relative newcomers who had come to participate and meet neighbours, as yet unknown to them.

To provide a picture of how a village evolves, the villagers were asked to supply an abridged version of “Your House’s History” on a page or two of A4 with some photographs that will go into the Fawley archive.

Fawley has the reputation of being one of the friendliest villages in this area but perhaps we ought to think about what makes it friendly — welcoming newcomers, involvement, participation in events, greeting folk in the lanes even from your car etc.

Many thanks to all who participated.