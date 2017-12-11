Salisbury Conservative Club, Henley

IN the last month we have elected 14 new members who are enjoying the full facilities of the club.

The members who went to the Isle of Wight for a social weekend came back having ruined their diet!

The Saturday quiz, bingo and raffle nights are very popular.

This week sees the start of the big Christmas raffle combined with the meat raffle. The Christmas raffle will be drawn on December 16.

Both Tesco and Waitrose have enjoyed their staff Christmas parties using the club’s wonderful facilities.

Once again, we remind Henley residents that for a very modest sum annually one can enjoy all the fun and games.

For more information, call (01491) 572300 or 575992.