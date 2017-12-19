Free meal and music for over-sixties

ABOUT 60 people attended a Christmas party held at the Henley 60+ Club on Monday.

The traditional Christmas meal of turkey with all the trimmings, mince pies and Christmas pudding was paid for by funeral directors Tomalin & Sons in Reading Road, which also covered the cost of a raffle on the day. Copas donated three turkeys.

Pianist Tim Valentine played festive songs including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and the guests were encouraged to sing along.

Gill Dodds, who chairs the club’s committee, said: “We hold this to celebrate Christmas and this year we are very lucky that it was a free lunch for the guests.

“It was lovely to see so many men here. With nine million lonely people out there in the country this club is invaluable and we need one in every town, village and city.”

Centre manager Connie Butt said: “This is a really good social event for people on their own or who like to get together.”

Phyllis Woodfin, of Bowling Court, Henley, said: “I come here every day in the winter and I like to support this club. This party is very lovely.”

Fellow guest June Hunt, from Remenham, said: “It’s brilliant to have this party and the club puts on a good show.”

Above, Rosemary Musselwhite, Phyllis Woodfin and Jane Hunt enjoy the meal and, right, pianist Tim Valentine playing