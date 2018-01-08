Monday, 08 January 2018

Whitchurch & Goring Heath History Society

WE will have a members meeting at Whitchurch village hall on Thursday, January 18 at 8pm.

This is a chance for members to talk about research they have done and we look forward to hearing about the Victoria County History and, as they say in the adverts, much more.

Our annual meeting will take place at the same venue on Thursday, February 15.

After the usual business, John Leighfield will give an illustrated lecture about historic maps of our area.

He has also promised to bring a selection from his extensive collection of maps to look at. As he does not charge a fee, we shall hold an Art Café on Saturday, February 10 in aid of Helen & Douglas House, his chosen charity.

Meetings are open to all. Non-members pay £3, which includes coffee and biscuits, available from 7.30pm.

