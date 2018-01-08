Whitchurch & Goring Heath twinning association

THIS year we celebrate 40 years of twinning with the French village of La Bouille, which is the Seine near Rouen.

We will be visiting for a weekend at the beginning of May and I’m sure there will be much to enjoy with our friends. We shall have a roomy coach and welcome anyone from Whitchurch and the villages around to join us.

The annual meeting will be held in the Old Rectory Stables in Whitchurch on Wednesday, January 31 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.