Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Whitchurch & Goring Heath twinning association

THIS year we celebrate 40 years of twinning with the French village of La Bouille, which is the Seine near Rouen.

We will be visiting for a weekend at the beginning of May and I’m sure there will be much to enjoy with our friends. We shall have a roomy coach and welcome anyone from Whitchurch and the villages around to join us.

The annual meeting will be held in the Old Rectory Stables in Whitchurch on Wednesday, January 31 at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33