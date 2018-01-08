Boat recycled

AN old wooden sailing dinghy is to be converted into a planter in Whitchurch high street.

The vessel was donated by Nick Brooks, director of Beale Park, near Lower Basildon, and will be installed at the end of the St Mary’s Church driveway. It will be surrounded by cobbles donated by the parish council.

The work will be carried out by Make Our Whitchurch Special, whose volunteers tidied up the area and installed a memorial bench at the same spot last year.