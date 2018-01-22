Monday, 22 January 2018

HIGH jinks were enjoyed by all the members over the Christmas period.

It started in late December with the meat raffle and I am certain the winners enjoyed their prizes over Christmas.

The grand Christmas raffle took place on the weekend before Christmas when more than 90 prizes were won. Unfortunately, the president didn’t win anything!

Several members took advantage of the reciprocal arrangement with the Conservative Association by going to the Isle of Wight to celebrate New Year and having a great time with the Conservative club there.

The club is always open to new members to experience the facilities. The president will welcome you personally.

